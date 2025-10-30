1 Arizona Player and 20 For Colorado on Initial Player Availability Reporting Update

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Brown was the only Wildcat listed on the Initial Player Availability Reporting Update ahead of their game at Colorado on Saturday. Colorado lists six players as out, two as doubtful, five as questionable and six as probable against Arizona.

Brown played 16 snaps in the 41-13 Arizona win over Oklahoma State in the only playing time he has received this season. Other Arizona players who are not available against Colorado have already been listed as out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Key players out for Colorado are cornerback Makari Vickers, with 11 tackles and three passes defended, running back Simeon Price with 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns, star starting left guard Xavier Hill and defensive lineman Alexander McPherson with 14 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

DL Amari McNeill, who has 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sack and one forced fumble and DL Tawfiq Thomas, with 10 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and 0.5 are doubtful for the Buffaloes versus Arizona. Colorado could have depth issues on the DL on Saturday.

Colorado lists CBs Teon Parks with 11 tackles, R.J. Johnson with eight tackles, one interception and one pass defended and wide receiver Sincere Brown, third with 14 receptions for 279 yards and two TDs, are key players who are questionable on Saturday.

Defensive back Carter Stoutmire tied for sixth on Colorado with 30 tackles and second with five passes defended, inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown, second with 49 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, one 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery and defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain with 10 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and 0.5 sacks are probable.

Coming off a 53-7 loss to Utah last week, Colorado could have depth issues with several key players on the injury list. Arizona is as healthy as it has been all season. Hill is a significant loss for Colorado on an OL that allowed 13 TFLs and seven sacks against Utah.