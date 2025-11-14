1 update for Arizona at Cincinnati Thursday Player Availability Reporting Update

Cincinnati wide receiver Isaiah Johnson was added to the Player Availability Reporting update on Thursday as questionable. Arizona cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and defensive tackle Tia Savea were previously listed as out on the Wednesday Player Availability Reporting update.

Cincinnati continued to list running back Evan Pryor and WR Caleb Goodie as questionable for Saturday. Johnson is a big-play, reserve WR with nine receptions for 153 yards and three TDs in 2025. Johnson has been for Cincinnati what Tre Spivey is for Arizona.

Pryor was the leading rusher for Cincinnati before he missed the Cincinnati loss at Utah two weeks ago. Cincinnati had a bye last week. Pryor has 66 carries for 478 yards and two touchdowns. Tawee Walker leads Cincinnati with 97 carries for 533 yards rushing and four TDs

Goodie is a starter WR, that leads the Bearcats with 19.0 yards per reception, is second on Cincinnati with 380 receiving yards, and has 20 receptions with three TDs. Cyrus Allen leads Cincinnati with 36 receptions for 514 yards and tops the Big XII and is second nationally with 10 TDs.

Ayden Garnes is listed as the co-starter with Groves-Killebrew. Groves-Killebrew has 6.0 TFLs and a 0.5 sack in 2025. Jay'Vion Cole and Michael Dansby, the other Arizona Co-starting CBs should receive more snaps with Groves-Killebrew out. Groves-Killebrew will miss his third consecutive game.

Savea is seventh on Arizona and leads the defensive linemen with 30 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a 0.5 sack in 2025. Savea had four tackles versus Kansas. Julian Savaiinaea is the backup to Savea and should receive a significant increase in snaps with Deshawn McKnight and Leroy Palu at DT.

The Friday Player Availability Reporting Update will be posted at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time. The Game Day Player Availability Reporting Update will be posted about 8:30 AM MST on Saturday, ahead of the 10 AM MST kickoff.