10 Arizona Players On Initial Big XII Injury Report Versus Oklahoma State

Ten Arizona players and 11 for Oklahoma State are on the initial injury report released by the Big XII Conference for their game on Saturday in Tucson. Arizona has eight players listed as out and two as questionable. Seven Oklahoma State players are listed as out and four as questionable.

Offensive lineman Ise Matautia and wide receiver Tre Spivey, who are both listed as questionable, are the only Arizona players on the injured list who are on the two-deep depth chart. Matautia is the co-second team right guard with Isaac Perez behind first-team Alexander Doost.

Spivey is one of five WRs in four spots as co-first team with Chris Hunter. Spivey has five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. The two TDs this season are a career high for Spivey after he had two receptions for 10 yards in the 39-14 loss at Iowa State last week.

The most productive player on Oklahoma State's injury report is defensive end Jaleel Johnson, who is listed as questionable. Johnson has 16 and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2025. Johnson is the starting defensive end on the Oklahoma State depth chart that uses one edge rusher and two tackles in a 3-3-5.

Josh Ford, Freddie Brock, Jaleel Johnson and Taje McCoy questionable for #OKState Saturday. pic.twitter.com/84rgIDu501 — McClain (@McclainBaxley) October 2, 2025

Running back Freddie Brock IV, also listed as questionable, has 13 carries for 35 yards, fifth on Oklahoma State in 2025 and three receptions for four yards. Josh Ford, one of two starting tight ends for Oklahoma State in 2025, has three receptions for 45 yards and a TD and is questionable at Arizona.

Second team linebacker Taje McCoy has 12 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack and 1.0 pass defended in 2025 and is questionable versus Arizona. Hauss Henjy, who began the season as the Oklahoma State starting quarterback, has been out since the season opener and subsequently had foot surgery.

Defensive DeShawn Brown and left tackle Markell Samuel are the only players on the two-deep depth chart for Oklahoma State listed as out. None of the Arizona players listed as out versus Oklahoma State has made an impact during the 2025 season.