12 Arizona Players Out, 2 Questionable on Initial Player Availability Report vs. BYU

Arizona lists 12 players as out and two as questionable for the game against BYU on Saturday in the Initial Player Availability Reporting update posted on the Big XII website on Wednesday night. The most surprising name listed as out for Arizona is defensive lineman Tre Smith.

Smith has seven tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, 1.0 quarterback hurry and one pass breakup in 2025. Mays Pese is listed as the second team defensive end behind Smith on the depth chart for the game against BYU on Saturday.

Pese has 5.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL and one QBH in 2025. Malachi Bailey, who has been incredibly productive for Arizona in 2025, should see an increase in snaps with Smith out. Bailey has 6.0 tackles, is third on Arizona with 3.5 TFLs, tied for first with four QBHs and has one forced fumble and one recovery.

Defensive back Jack Luttrell and punt returner and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson are questionable for Arizona. Luttrell played in the 41-13 Arizona win over Oklahoma State on Saturday but Patterson was out.

Not listed: Ty Buchanan and Chubba Ma'ae, who both left the Oklahoma State game with injuries.



Luke Wysong replaced Patterson and returned five punts for 47 yards with a long of 23 versus Oklahoma State. Wysong had his best game for Arizona with five receptions for 92 yards and a TD on Saturday. Wysong has 13 receptions for 220 yards and a TD in 2025.

Eight players who were out against Oklahoma State, plus defensive lineman Jarra Anderson and tight end Keyan Burnett, who have reportedly left the Arizona football program, are also listed as out against BYU on Saturday. Arizona also continues to be without TEs Kellan Ford and Tyler Powell versus BYU.

The Thursday night Player Availability Reporting update will be posted on the Big XII website at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time. A Friday update will also be posted at 7:00 PM MST and the Game Time Update 90 minutes before kickoff, or at 3:30 PM MST on Saturday.