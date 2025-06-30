2 Arizona assistant coaches are in the top 10 2026 recruiters in the Big XII

Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby rank in the top 10 Big XII recruiters in the 2026 class. The 2026 Arizona class has risen substantially with four commitments in the past week. That includes the top two commits in the 2026 Arizona class.

Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who committed to Arizona on Friday and speedy three-star running back Brandon Smith on Sunday are the top two commits in the 2026 Arizona class. Arizona has four OL and three WRs in the 2026 class, who are why Oglesby and Wade are in the top 10 2026 Big XII recruiters.

Wade is credited as the primary recruiter for Arizona receiving commitments from WRs Caleb Smith, R.J. Mosley and Hamisi Juma. Juma, Mosley and Smith provide Wade with an average of 86.69 and 41.73 points in the 247Sports system to rank prospects and recruiters to rank fifth among recruiters in the Big XII.

Wade was also the primary recruiter for Arizona, signing Jeremiah Patterson from junior college in 2024 and Isaiah Mizell and Gio Richardson in 2025. Mizell was the highest-rated prospect for Arizona under Brent Brennan until the commitment from Rios on Friday.

Arizona OC/QB coach Seth Doege and RB coach Alonzo Carter doing some quality recruiting work in California with the commitments of Class of 2026 standouts Oscar Rios (QB/Los Angeles Downey HS) and Brandon Smith (RB/Fresno Central East HS) in the last three days. pic.twitter.com/3UfiDSpEo5 — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) June 29, 2025

Oglesby is credited as being the lead recruiter, with Arizona receiving commitments from interior offensive linemen Nathan Allen and Michael Langi and tackle Malachi Joyner in the 2026 class. Defensive line coach Joe Salave'a was the lead recruiter for Arizona receiving a commitment from 2026 IOL Kaisi Lafitaga.

The commitments for whom Oglesby was the primary recruiter have an average of 85.01 per recruit and he received credit for 37.66 points and ranks 10th among Big XII recruiters. Oglesby was also the primary recruiter for OT Louis Apka and IOL Javian Goo and Peter Langi (brother of Michael) in the 2025 class.

One of the biggest questions when Brent Brennan was hired was how well he and his staff would recruit in his first power conference head coaching position. Oglesby and Wade are proving to be among the elite recruiters in the Big XII.