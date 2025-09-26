2 Arizona Key Defensive Players Could Be Fully Healthy at Iowa State

Defensive linemen Tre Smith and linebacker Riley Wilson, who have played sparingly for Arizona through the first three games, could be healthy on Saturday at Iowa State. Smith and Wilson were not named on the initial Player Availability Report or the update by the Big XII.

Smith and Wilson were projected to be key players for Arizona entering the 2025 season. After recording five tackles, a tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in the season-opening 40-6 win over Hawaii, Smith was injured in week two against Weber State. Smith had one tackle versus Weber State.

Smith is listed as a first-team defensive end and Wilson as a second-team linebacker against Iowa State. Pro Football Focus noted Arizona is 103rd in pressure rate at 28.6 percent despite being second in blitzing 58.0 percent of the time. Smith being healthy will help Arizona pressure Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht.

Wilson had six tackles and 0.5 TFL in the win over Weber State. In two seasons playing at Montana before transferring to Arizona, Wilson had 136 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 13 sacks and three passes defended. Wilson being at full health should be a huge boost to Arizona defensively.

No Tre Smith and Riley Wilson on here is HUGE for Arizona. They’re gonna need those guys. Should be fascinating to see how the report develops leading up to game time. https://t.co/x4G9st3s4u — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 25, 2025

Arizona starting LBs Taye Brown, Max Harris and Chase Kennedy have played at a high level in the first three games. Brown is second on Arizona with 16 tackles, one interception and one QB hurry. Harris has 10.0 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and 1.0 QBHs and Kennedy has 8.0 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 3.0 QBHs, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Without Smith and Wilson fully healthy, Arizona is still sixth nationally, allowing 8.7 points per game and seventh with opponents averaging 222.3 points per game. Smith and Wilson being healthy will give Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales more flexibility and versatility in giving opposing offenses different looks.