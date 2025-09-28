2 Arizona Legends Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Arizona legends, defensive end Tedy Bruschi and linebacker Lance Briggs, were named among the "128 Modern-Era Players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026." Bruschi played his entire 13-year career with the New England Patriots and Briggs played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Bruschi was a three-time Super Bowl Champion with New England, won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2005, a second-team All-Pro in 2003 and 2004, played in the 2004 Pro Bowl, was on the All-2000s, All-Dynasty, 50th Anniversary teams and an inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Bruschi had five seasons of over 100 tackles and another with 92. Bruschi is the New England all-time leader with 18 forced fumbles and 394 assisted tackles, third with 680 career tackles, fifth with 57 passes defended and recording 45.0 tackles for loss.

Briggs was a first-team All-Pro in 2005 and 2006 on dominant Chicago defenses, a second-team All-Pro in 2009, selected to the Pro Bowl from 2005 through 2011 and named one of the 100 greatest Bears of All-Time. Briggs was on the 2006 Chicago NFC Championship team.

Here are the 128 modern-era players nominated for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Between 3-5 players will ultimately make this class. Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri are all automatically in the top-15 based on their place in voting last year. pic.twitter.com/weHccQ45Bn — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 24, 2025

Brusch won the Bill Willis Trophy in 1995, was a unanimous All-American in 1994 and 1995, a consensus All-American in 1994, a second-team All-American in 1993, the 1995 Morris Trophy, 1995 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pac-10 from 1993–1995 and had his Arizona number 68 retired.

Briggs was first-team All-Pac 12 in 2000, 2001 and 2002, played in the 2003 East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl, had 308 career tackles, 205 solo stops, led Arizona in tackles in 2000, 2001 and 2002, in TFLs in 2001 and 2002, in sacks in 2001, in fumbles recovered in 2001 and 2002 and forced fumbles in 2002.

The seven Pro Bowls Briggs played in are the most by an Arizona alum. Briggs was often overshadowed by Brian Urlacher during his NFL career. At this point, it seems like Bruschi is more likely to advance through the process of being considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame than Briggs.