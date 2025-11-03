2 Arizona Players Named Pro Football Focus Week 10 All-Big XII

Arizona cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and safety Dalton Johnson were named by Pro Football Focus to the Big 12 Team of Week 10. Cole and Johnson led the Arizona defense in a 52-17 win at Colorado on Saturday night.

Cole earned an 87.2 PFF grade against Colorado, which was the highest for Arizona. Johnson had the fourth-highest PFF Grade on Arizona at 80.4. Cole finished with 5.0 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

Johnson led the Arizona defensive backs and was third on the Wildcats with 7.0 tackles and o interception. Johnson leads Arizona with 59 tackles and has 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, two interceptions, 2.0 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Cole has 19 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, a team leading three interceptions with the only return for a touchdown on Arizona and two passes defended and one forced fumble in 2025. Cole is having a redemptive season after rejoining Brent Brennan after one year at Texas. Brennan signed Cole at San Jose State.

Dalton Johnson. Near pick-six! Two plays later, Whatley into the end zone for six. 31-7...Zona 🤩🤩🤩 — Tobin Daily (@bigtobe52) November 2, 2025

Johnson had the first interception of the game for Arizona. With Arizona leading 24-7, Johnson returned a Kaidon Salter interception to the Colorado eight. Arizona scored two plays later on a Javin Whatley 13-yard run to take a 31-7 lead with 4:53 left in the first half.

Cole helped Arizona get off to a good start in the second half with an interception at the Colorado 35. The interception was the first of three consecutive plays that were turnovers. Arizona has won all three games this season when Cole has had an interception.

Cole is in a four-way tie for second in the Big XII in interceptions. Johnson is 14th in the Big XII overall and sixth among defensive backs in tackles. Johnson is a strong candidate for All-Big XII at the end of the season if he continues on the trajectory he has played at through the first eight games in 2025.