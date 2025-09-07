2 Arizona Players Named Pro Football Focus Week 2 All-Big XII

Pro Football Focus named Arizona wide receiver Javin Whatley and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole to its Big 12 Team of the Week after the 48-3 win over Weber State. Whatley had five receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns and Cole returned an interception 27 yards for a score on Saturday night.

Whatley had a 93.3 Pro Football Focus week two grade and Cole earned a 91.1 according to Justin Spears of the Arizona daily star. Whatley leads Arizona with eight receptions for 206 yards and two TDs through the first two weeks of the 2025 season.

Whatley showcased his speed with his touchdowns going to 31 and 85 yards. The 85-yard touchdown pass was the longest in the careers of Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and Whatley. Whatley had his best game since he had 10 receptions for 168 yards and one TD in 2024 in a 41-10 Chattanooga win over Furman.

In addition to the two long TD receptions, Whatley also had receptions for 12, 22 and 18 yards versus Weber State. Whatley is 15th nationally and second in the Big XII averaging 25.75 yards per reception. Whatley is the only player in the Big XII with a reception of 80 yards or more in 2025.

Arizona wide receiver Javin Whatley (93.3) and quarterback Noah Fifita (91.7) had the two highest offensive grades on PFF.



Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole finished with a 91.1 defensive grade. He had Arizona's first pick-six since 2021. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 7, 2025

The interception by Cole was the fifth of his career and his first for a TD. Cole did not have any tackles against Weber State but recorded six with one tackle for loss versus Hawaii in the Arizona season opener. Arizona is the fourth program in as many years for Cole after previously playing at Cal Poly, San Jose State and Texas.

This is the second consecutive week two Arizona players were named to the PFF Big XII Team of the Week. Flex Genesis Smith and edge rusher Malachi Bailey were selected for the PFF Big XII Team of the Week in week one. The Big XII will announce the Players of the Week on Monday.