2 Arizona Players to Named Pro Football All Big XII Week 6 Team

Defensive back Ayden Garnes and wide receiver Luke Wysong were named by Pro Football Focus to the All-Big XII Team for week six after their performances in a 41-13 Arizona win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Arizona improved to 4-1 with the win.

Garnes had two tackles and one pass breakup against Oklahoma State. Arizona's defense held Oklahoma State to 158 total yards and only 69 passing yards on 28 attempts. Three different Oklahoma State passers combined to complete 13 passes in 28 attempts for 69 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Garnes is tied with Deshawn McKnight, Tia Savea and Treydan Stukes for seventh on Arizona with 12 tackles and he is second on the Wildcats to Genesis Smith with four pass breakups. Arizona is 11th nationally, allowing 147.2 passing yards per game.

Only two Oklahoma State completions went for more than 10 yards as the Arizona defense had a dominant performance against the Cowboys on Saturday. Arizona had five pass breakups and Jay'Vion Cole added an interception against Oklahoma State.

Wysong had his best game for Arizona with five receptions for 89 yards and a TD and five punt returns for 23 yards. All of those numbers set a standard for Wysong in his short Arizona tenure. Wysong was returning punts for Arizona with Jeremiah Patterson out with an injury.

Wysong had three receptions of at least 17 yards and his punt returns were for four,12 and 23 yards. Wysong was one of four Arizona receivers to score TDs on Saturday. Chris Hunter and Javin Whatley scored once and Tre Spivey reached the end zone twice versus Oklahoma State.

Arizona had a near-complete performance on Saturday, especially defensively. Garnes and Wysong were the latest Wildcats to contribute on a roster that is deeper than it was during the 2024 season.