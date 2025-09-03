2 Major Media Outlets Project Arizona in Bowl Games After Week 1

Mark Bonagura of ESPN projects Arizona to play Virginia Tech in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and Sports Illustrated projects Arizona to play Air Force in the L.A. Bowl following the season-opening 40-6 win over Hawaii by the Wildcats on Saturday night.

Virginia Tech lost 24-11 to 10th-ranked South Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Arizona and Virginia Tech have never played but have a home-and-home scheduled in 2029 and 2030. Arizona has a home schedule with Air Force in 2029 and 2031.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl features a team from the ACC against a legacy Pac-12 team. Louisville beat Washington and former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch 35-34 in the 2024 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Arizona has no wins, two losses and one tie in three Sun Bowl appearances. Auburn beat Arizona 34-10 in the first Sun Bowl appearance for the Wildcats in 1968. Arizona and Georgia tied at 13 in the 1985 Sun Bowl. Baylor beat Arizona 20-15 in the 1993 Sun Bowl.

Air Force beat Football Championship Subdivision Bucknell 49-13 in their season opener. Arizona had three wins and six losses all-time versus Air Force. Air Force beat Arizona 22-15 in 1959 in Boulder in the first game between the Falcons and the Wildcats.

Arizona won 27-24 at Air Force in the most recent meeting in 1974. Air Force does not play a power conference opponent in 2025. Hawaii is at Air Force on September 27 in the only game with a common opponent with Arizona. The L.A. Bowl is tied in to the Mountain West and a Pac-12 legacy school.

The L.A. Bowl will be held for the fifth time in 2025. Arizona has only earned one bowl berth since 2021. Arizona beat Oklahoma in the 2023 Alamo Bowl. The Mountain West has won three of the first four L.A. Bowls against current and former Pac-12 teams.