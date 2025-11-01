2 Players Out for Arizona, 11 for Colorado on Game Day Player Availability Update

Arizona co-starting cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and seldom-used offensive lineman Jordan Brown are out for Arizona at Colorado on Saturday night on the Big XII Game Day Player Availability Reporting Update on Saturday in Boulder.

With Groves-Killebrew out for Arizona, Jay'Vion Cole, Michael Dansby and redshirt sophomore Johno Price will likely see an increase in snaps. Ayden Garnes, listed as the co-starter with Groves-Killebrew, could also see an increase in snaps. Brown being out is not significant for Arizona.

Key players listed as out for Colorado are starters, left guard Xavier Hill, defensive tackle Amari McNeill and top reserves, defensive end Alexander McPherton and defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas. The depth of the Colorado defensive line will be tested without McNeill, McPherson and Thomas.

Thomas is the backup to McNeill. Anquin Barnes Jr. is listed as the other Colorado second team DT behind Brandon Davis-Swain. Expect Barnes Jr. to start for Colorado based on their depth chart. Colorado is 14th in the Big XII, allowing 27.4 PPG and 15th permitting 427.6 yards per game.

Expect Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege to test the Colorado defensive line with three key players out. Colorado is last in the Big XII, allowing 217.25 rushing yards per game. If Arizona can effectively run on Saturday night, it will have an opportunity to fatigue a short-handed Colorado defense.

McNeil is the most critical loss for Colorado with 19 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 0.5 sack and one forced fumble during the 2025 season. Thomas has 12 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and a 0.5 sack. McPherson has 14 tackles, 0.5 TFL and 0.5 sack.

Other than Hill, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, with nine receptions for 81 yards and running back Simeon Price, fourth on Colorado with 21 carries and 143 rushing yards, are also out for Colorado on Saturday night. Price is not listed on the depth chart, while Williams is second-team.