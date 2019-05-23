Arizona Basketball: Five-star point guard Devin Askew latest to receive offer
By David Rosen
Arizona basketball made another offer this time to Class of 2021 five-star point guard Devin Askew.
Another offer! Arizona basketball recruiting has been putting in work of late. Their latest offer goes to Class of 2021 five-star point guard Devin Askew out of Mater Dei High School. He joins two other Class of 2021 five-star recruits in Nathan Bittle and Jaden Hardy that have received offers from Arizona. See a trend here? Hint, five-star.
Arizona basketball has been making a lot of offers recently to five star and also four-star recruits. Shows the mindset and direction Coach Sean Miller wants his program to take over the next couple of season, to be the best! To do that requires putting together highly talented players who can have an immediate impact.
Having played for one of the Top 50 high schools in the nation, Askew knows a things or two about competing against the best and becoming a stronger player. He went from averaging 2.6 points per game as a freshman for Mater Dei to 14.0 points per game his sophomore year. Askew also increased his productivity in other categories averaging 3.1 rebounds per game, 6.8 assists per game and 2.1 steals per game.
Askew also plays for the AAU Team Team Why not. He recently took part in the Nike EYBL event, and in 8 games played averaged 8.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game. He knows how to fill the stat sheets!
Back in 2017 during the Pangos Showcase in Long Beach, In the Front Row caught up with Askew and other Mater Dei players to find out their goals and everything basketball. When asked what college he dreamed of going to, he said “I like Arizona a lot” This was before Askew had any offers. That is really good sign now that he actually has received an offer from his dream school.
Askew has the whole package! He can shoot, drop off dimes, handle the rock and attack the rim with no fear at all. Their is a reason why he is ranked the No.15th overall in the Class of 2021 and No.1 in the state of California.
He currently has offers from a lot of top schools, including five other Pac-12 schools in Oregon, USC, Arizona State, Stanford and UCLA. There is still plently of time for him to narrow down his choices and choose were he wants to play college basketball. Will be interesting to see if he continues to follows his dreams and go to Arizona. Wildcat fans hope so!
At Zona Zealots, we are excited once again to see Arizona basketball offering the best of the best to come play in Tucson.