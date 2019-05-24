Arizona Basketball: Terry Armstong reaffirms commitment to Arizona
By Jordan Cuda
Arizona Basketball signee Terry Armstrong is not going anywhere, but down the I-10 to Tucson and through the McKale Center doors
For most fans of Arizona Basketball the thought of the Wildcats potentially losing one of its top recruits brought back nightmares. These thoughts and emotions are still raw as a fan base still trying to collect themselves from the damage done by a false report released by ESPN.
This time, the uneasiness was in regards to one of Arizona’s top recruits, Terry Armstrong. The only difference being, that Armstrong is not taking his talents elsewhere.
Arizona Wildcats
It is amazing how speculation can spread through social media so quickly and create a stir among so many. All it took was for Terry to delete a few (“pro-Arizona”) photos on Instagram, to create an irrational feat that maybe Terry was looking elsewhere.
Not only did they believe this to be true because of his actions on social media, but through the returning players and other recruits that are coming to Arizona.
People were trying to rationalize the negative, but associating it to possibly having limited play at his position next year. Logically to most fans, it would make sense for a freshman to look for a place where he can best showcase his talents on the court?
Even though Terry did confirm his commitment to the Wildcats in a post game interview a few months back, that wasn’t enough to convince fans that he was 100 percent committed to the Wildcats.
As the saying goes in today’s day-and-age, did it even happen if it wasn’t posted on social media like Instagram or Twitter?
Well, for anyone needing more verifiable proof, Terry took to Instagram and Twitter, once again reconfirming his commitment to being an Arizona Wildcat.
https://twitter.com/TerryTerry25/status/1131686796239069184
Cue all Wildcat fans around the world in taking a collective deep breathe, as they exhale in relief. No worries Cats fans, this year is different in terms of recruiting, and it appears to be back to the same old Wildcats, as Arizona reloads for another season.
And reload they did, as Armstrong is a special athlete who has athleticism unlike many others. What makes him so special is his ability to use it both on the offensive and defensive side of the floor.
Just take a look at the athleticism we will become fully accustomed to next year!
All is right in the world again, as it seems like Arizona Basketball is back on stable ground and is looking to build quickly as possible, with next years’ team looking very promising. As always Wildcat fans, Bear Down and Go Cats!