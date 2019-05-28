Arizona Basketball latest offer goes to the top player in Missouri, Caleb Love
By David Rosen
Arizona Basketball continues to look toward the future with the latest offer going to the top player in the state of Missouri, Caleb Love.
The future. Coach Sean Miller and his staff have been putting in the work and working towards building the future of this program. As a long time Arizona basketball fan, it’s great to see highly talented players from all over the country being recruited to play at Arizona. The latest offer goes to Class of 2020 four-star recruit Caleb Love.
In the last month alone several other top players for the Class of 2020 have received offers, including five-star power forward Dawson Garcia and four-star small forward Puff Jonson. The variety of positions these players is an indication that Miller is looking to add depth to all positions. Maybe it’s a sign that he is looking to move away from a guard oriented offense? Who knows? Certainly a good sign.
According to 247 Sports, he is the top player in the state of Missouri and ranked No.31 nationally. He has received many offers already from some top schools including Missouri (of course), Indiana Texas and even Duke getting in the mix. For a player to receive offers like Love has must be because he is that talented – that he is!
Love currently plays for Christian Brothers College High Cadets and also for the AAU team of Brad Beal Elite. In his junior year, he averaged 19.4 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, 4.3 rebounds per game and 2.19 steals per game for the Cadets in 31 games played. In 13 games played for Brad Beal Elite during Nike EYBL, Love averaged 16.1 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game. 5.6 assists per game and 1.8 steals per game.
Listed at 6 foot 3 and 170 pounds, Love fits perfectly into that point guard role. His style of play is similar to that of Brandon Williams, in which he is always looking to take the ball to the rim or not afraid to shoot the outside shot. Love always seems to be scanning the court, looking to find his teammates for the open look. Also, he shows that willingness to get back on defense to block a shot.
The Wildcats have the depth at the point guard position this upcoming season with Williams, Nico Mannion and Alex Barcello. More then likely one or maybe two of those players might be gone after this next season, which would open the door for a player like Love to get some serious minutes and even a starting role at Arizona.
https://twitter.com/caleb2love/status/1133522796389314565
At Zona Zealots, we would like to congratulate on Caleb Love receiving an offer to play for Arizona Basketball. He would be a perfect fit for this program and quickly become an impact player. Whichever school he chooses, will have someone who brings along success to that program. As always, Bear Down Arizona!