Dreaming of the possibility of Bronny James playing for Arizona Basketball
By David Rosen
Arizona Basketball has recruited some of the best talent out there, why not dream bigger and think about recruiting Bronny James.
We can dream. Arizona Basketball has recruited the best of the best in recent memory, including the former No.1 Draft pick, Deandre Ayton. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to take it one step further, Bronny James. Yes, the chances are extremely slim, but you never know. He is part of the Class of 2023, so there is plenty of time for Arizona basketball to make a case for him. Why not?
It’s early, but according to many sources including 247 Sports and Lebron James himself, the school with the best chance of landing him is Duke. Another school that has a good argument is Michigan. They acquired a new head coach, who was the former teammate of Lebron, Juwan Howard. Their relationship could have a influence on where he decides to play college basketball.
Yes, I know you are probably thinking at this point, you’re crazy! There is no way Bronny James would even consider Arizona. I say again, why not? We live in age of college basketball where a lot of players will self recruit on social media. Especially now that Lebron allowed him to have an Instagram account, it can happen.
Now when it comes time for Bronny to choose his school, his dad will have a big say in where he goes, but ultimately it’s up to Bronny in where he wants to go. As he gets closer to his decision, will be very interesting to see how everything plays out. Maybe Duke, maybe Michigan or maybe Arizona? Just sayin.
Listed as a 5 foot 10 and 150 pound combo guard and only 14 years of age, Bronny has seemed to have gotten stronger and more confident with his overall game. Like his father, he has that natural ability to do what he wants on the floor. Scary to think he is only going to be a freshman in high school, wow! He had been going to Crossroads School, but was just announced he will be attending and playing for Sierra Canyon.
Besides high school basketball, Bronny helped the AAU team, North Coast Blue Chips, win the LA Classic:
Shortly after he won the LA Classic and joining Instagram, is when Bronny wasted no time in expressing his support for Wildcat basketball:
That has to mean something, right? Could just be Bronny enjoying his new Instagram account or is he possibly hinting at something? Also, let’s not forget Lebron asked former Wildcat and NBA great Gilbert Arenas to coach his son. Lebron has even played with a couple former Wildcats in Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, Derrick Williams and was even coached by Luke Walton.
A couple years ago, he indicated he had stayed up late to watch Lauri Markkanen and Arizona basketball. I think Lebron likes Arizona basketball just a little, which is another reason why Coach Sean Miller needs to seriously consider the realistic possibility of Bronny playing at Arizona.
There is nothing wrong with a dream because sometimes those dreams can come true. Will Lebron and Bronny seriously consider Arizona Basketball as an option? We all will just have to wait and see what plays out over these next several years. Bear Down Arizona!