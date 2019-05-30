Arizona Basketball coaching, roster, legislation and rankings updates
There is news every day regarding Arizona Basketball and rightly so, we just want to see more positive news. This week there is news, whether it is positive or negative we will leave that to you.
Recruiting Class Rankings
Arizona Basketball currently sits at No. 3 with their incoming 2019 Recruiting Class behind Memphis under Penny Hardaway at No. 1 and Kentucky at No. 2. Former Duke commit Boogie Ellis chose Memphis which pushed them up to No. 1.
Whatever the case, the Wildcats roster for next season will be packed with freshmen who will need to quickly learn Sean Miller’s defensive scheme. Having Ira Lee, Brandon Williams and hopefully, a healthy Chase Jeter returns to lead the squad should prove to be exciting.
ZZ is projecting that if there are any NCAA sanctions, they would come after this season as it will not be prudent to do anything this year. There is a huge risk potentially, as more top talent would not choose college but go pro like R.J. Hampton decided to do this week. Hampton is going to play in overseas in New Zealand/Australia.
Roster changes
Devonaire Doutrive announced yesterday that he was not going to return to Arizona and is going to transfer. Doutrive’s trainer told Zona Zealots that “He’s a good kid. Hopefully we will find the right fit that will allow him to show his talents.”
Brandon Randolph will also not be returning to Arizona and will be remaining in the 2019 NBA Draft as reported by Jeff Goodman Slim’s mom Tweeted out words of encouragement.
"Message to my son Brandon Randolph…@brandolph902My Prince, Continue to work hard & put your trust in God! It is he who orders your steps. You worked all your life for this moment right here. Be great and let God do the rest! Love mom #OwnYourDestiny"
Brandon had some fantastic games last season, but also struggled at times. His size will help him in the NBA or G-League at 6-foot-6 he has a bigger chance than most. Both Gabe York and Nick Johnson stand both 6-foot-3 and Kobi Simmons is 6-foot-4 with a humongous bounce. NBA Scouts have told me that they usually can only present players 6-foot-4 or taller, 25 or younger to their NBA Teams.
So in this respect, Randolph meets the requirements for the NBA. Plenty of players seem to either thrive or fold under Miller, mostly because he only plays a short roster during the season, so that could have hurt Randolph, you never know. Simmons was assumed to never be able to play in the G-League and look at what he has accomplished, he played in the NBA for quite a while on the Memphis Grizzlies.
Coaching updates
According to Bruce Pascoe, the University of Arizona has officially started accepting applications for a coaching job while it is still trying to fire Associate Coach Mark Phelps for some infraction. No one really knows what the infraction is, but Phelps attorney has said he is innocent. Either way if the standoff continues past June 30, 2019, Phelps contract will have ended and that will be that. Phelps can move to the NBA hopefully, he was so instrumental in recruiting and was a huge part of the success of the team under Sean Miller.
Emmanual Book Richardson accepted a plea deal for accepting money from a third party to entice players to sign with a certain agency and financial advisor. No proof was ever presented that incriminated Sean Miller or any player that was drug through the mud during this entire episode. Book as requested probation since his attorney feels he has suffered enough. Tend to agree since almost every player we have spoken too still adores Book.
Sentencing has been moved up a week to June 6th. His friends and associates are filing letters to help his cause. Most cite the good he has done helping others, he is a devout family man and that he is extremely remorseful. Which are all true.
New Bills in State congresses
In what is the most promising news, NCAA athletes may start to get paid. There is a California bill that would allow college athletes to earn money while earning sponsorships! It’s called The Fair Pay to Play Act. The two senators are banking on the fact that the NCAA would not drop all California schools from the NCAA, there are to many of them. California is not the only state to have legislation proposed either, the state of Washington is also has a bill on the docket, HOUSE BILL 1084. If it works in California, maybe the state of Arizona would follow suit!