Arizona Basketball: Wildcats remain at No.14 in various Top 25 polls
By David Rosen
Arizona Basketball remains at No.14 in various Top 25 Polls for the 2019-20 season.
Top 25. Arizona Basketball was not at all ranked within the Top 25 last season, which was unusual. This upcoming season though things will be different. Top 3 recruiting class in the nation, returners and transfers make up a roster that be tough for many opponents to handle. Many early Top 25 polls have the Wildcats around No.14. Now that the deadline has passed for players who declared for the NBA to return to college, these polls are more realistic.
The 2019-2020 roster is likely not to change at all, except for the possible of addition of Jordan Brown, who would have to sit out one year. That being the case, a No.14 ranking makes the most sense. Not too high and not too low. Expectations heading into next season won’t be as high from two seasons ago when they had Deandre Ayton, but they are expected to be a contender for the Pac-12 conference and to advance at least a few rounds in the NCAA Tournament.
Depending on what Top 25 Poll looked at, there are other Pac-12 schools, such as Washington and Oregon listed as well. Also, USC is another school with a top recruiting list that has a legitimate chance of being among the Top 25. The Pac-12 will have one it’s stronger years coming up, compared to this past season that had a weak showing.
There is still over three months until we actually know how good this team really is. Can’t judge a book by it’s cover is a good way to look at these early Top 25 Polls. Stats, accomplishments, overall skill level puts this team at a respectable No.14. When they actually begin the regular season, we’ll know right away how good this team really is.
Based on how they compete during the non-conference season will give a real indication of what they are capable of. Of course, they will need to continue to play well into the Pac-12 conference to put themselves into a good position for postseason.
The latest addition of former Director of Basketball Operation in 2006 for the Wildcats, Jack Murphy, as associated head coach is exactly what this team needed. All the pieces to the puzzle are now there, just a matter of them executing. By the time the season is over, the Wildcats will be in the Top 10 is my prediction. What’s yours?
https://twitter.com/APlayersProgram/status/1135625524301053952
At Zona Zealots, we are proud that Arizona Basketball is getting back the recognition they deserve being ranked back into the Top 25. Last season was one many would like to forget. This next season will be one they will not forget! As always, Bear Down, Arizona!