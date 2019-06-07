Arizona Basketball: Chase Jeter named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list
By David Rosen
Arizona Basketball senior center Chase Jeter named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list.
We are only in June and Arizona Basketball has already had two players named to preseason award lists. First it was Nico Mannion being named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list, this time it’s senior center Chase Jeter, who was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list. This award is given to the top center in college basketball. Former Duke Blue Devil, now an Arizona Wildcat, receiving this recognition – love that!
In his fourth and final season with the Wildcats, Jeter will be a major key to their success this upcoming season. He is expected to be a starter and someone they can count on to produce down low and on the glass. Unlike last season, this season he will have some company to compliment him in the frontcourt. Big men depth was a problem last season, not this season.
More from Wildcats Basketball
- Arizona Basketball likely to schedule Florida Atlantic for 2023
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s FIBA World Cup performance is reminiscent of Kobe Bryant’s
- Rawle Alkins a star in the Drew League this summer
- Arizona Basketball to play in ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ in 2024
- Reflections on the Pac-12, the Arizona Wildcats, and other memories
During the 2019-20 campaign, Jeter started in 26 out of 30 and missed two games due to injured lowered back. Towards the end of the season he experience some knee issues which limited his playing time. He 10.9 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game and shot 57.4% from the field. Due to lack of depth, Jeter averaged 24.8 minutes per game.
Jeter also recorded five double-doubles and scored in double digit in 19 games, including a season high of 23 points against California on the road. That type of production will need to carry over to the 2019-20 season in order for the Wildcats to have a balance scoring attack on both the inside and outside.
There is a lot of other highly talented centers who have been named to the Kareen Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list. Top candidates include Udoka Azubuike from Kansas, James Wiseman from Memphis and Kaleb Wesson from Ohio State. Pac-12 is represented with two others, Isaiah Stewart from Washington and Onyeka Okongu from USC.
Jeter’s style of play won’t need to change much next season as he is well equipped with an arsenal of moves on offense. With their being more depth in the frontcourt, that will relieve some of the pressure for Jeter on both offense and defense. He will though need to pay attention to where Tres Tinkle is when they face off against Oregon St again this year.
At Zona Zealots, we would like to congratulate Chase Jeter on being recognized as one of the top centers in college basketball. There have been many great big men at Arizona before his time, now he gets to add his name to that list. As always, Bear Down, Arizona!