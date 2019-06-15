Arizona Basketball: New Jersey Player of the Year, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, receives offer
By David Rosen
Arizona Basketball recruiting is back at it again with the latest offer going to Class of 2020 star Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
The Arizona Basketball program is continuing to recruit for the next couple of seasons, with the latest offer going Class of 2020 star Jabir Abdur-Rahim. Name sound familiar? Well it should. He is the son of the current president of the NBA G-League and former NBA All-Star Shareef Abdur-Rahim.
There seems to be more sons of former NBA players either making the transition to college basketball or beginning their high school career. The Wildcats had previously tried to recruit Shareef O’ Neal back in 2018, before he decommitted and went to UCLA. Hopefully this time around we can land a son of a former NBA player.
This past junior year Jabri was named as the New Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Player of the Year recipients are nothing new to Arizona Basketball. Incoming five-star point guard Nico Mannion received the same award for the state of Arizona.
Listed as a small forward at 6 foot 5 and 185 pounds, Jabri can easily play the two and three position. He has a quick first step and has the ability to take it strong to the rim. Has a nice pull up jumper as well. Plus, Jabri has good overall handles and court awareness.
In his junior year at Blair Academy, he averaged 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Jabri also help lead his team to a Prep A championship. In addition, he plays for the AAU Team NJ Playaz – love that team name!
Jabri holds from 31 other schools! He is currently ranked the No.47 recruit for the Class of 2020 according to 247sports. By the time he is senior year is over, would not be surprised to see him climb the ranks for 2020.
Like other recruits that have received offers, Jabri versatility to play multiple positions makes him an excellent fit at Arizona. He would also add immediate depth to the forward position, which helps any team to have a balanced attack. This season Arizona basketball will have that type of depth to rely on.
At Zona Zealots, we would like to congratulate Jabri Abdur-Rahim on receiving an offer to play for Arizona Basketball. His no fear style of play is exactly what it means to Bear Down!