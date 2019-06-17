Arizona Basketball: Combo guard DJ Steward latest 2020 Arizona offer
By David Rosen
Arizona Basketball sent out another offer, this time to Class of 2020 combo guard DJ Steward.
You get an offer and you get an offer! This isn’t the Oprah show, but it’s starting to feel like it. Arizona Basketball is not messing around, with another offer for the Class of 2020, this time its four-star combo guard DJ Steward. He joins two other combo guards, Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett, who have received offers.
Steward already has offers from 14 other schools, none of which are from the Pac-12. The schools that have offered him are mainly on the east coast, including Florida, Michigan State and Xavier. It’s not surprising to see him receiving more east coast offers being a native of Chicago.
More from Basketball Recruiting
- Arizona Basketball offers Alijah Arenas, son of Wildcat Legend Gilbert
- UNC’s Caleb Love announces transfer to Arizona Basketball
- Spanish PG Conrad Martinez commits to Arizona Basketball
- Arizona Basketball adds San Diego State Transfer Keshad Johnson
- Euro Forwrd Paulius Murauskas commits to Arizona Basketball
Listed as a combo guard at 6 foot 4 and 165 pounds, Steward has the agility to play both the one and two. His size does not prevent him at all from taking the ball aggressively to the rim against players much taller then him. When the option is not there to drive the ball, he can dish the ball with the best of them,
He currently plays for Whitney Young High School, where he averaged 23.6 points per game on the Prep Circuit. Steward also plays for the AAU team MeanStreets and has been playing dominating basketball for them.
During the 17U Nike EYBL event, he has averaged 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assist per game. In one game he even dropped 46 points, including the game winning shot at the buzzer!
Steward has a no fear style of play, which has to be respected. Not only can he find creative ways to get to the bucket and finish, but can also shoot the three-point shot with confidence. Steward has that swagger about him that makes him a real special player. Someone of his playing abilities would be an incredible asset to any team.
At Arizona he would fit in because of mindset of wanting to drive the pace of the game. Depending on who stays for the following season, Steward can easily step in have the role of the main point guard, supporting point guard as well as shooting guard.
https://twitter.com/swipasnipa/status/1140373824686436352
At Zona Zealots, we would like to congratulate DJ Steward on receiving an offer to play for Arizona Basketball. It’s time we bring back that toughness to McKale Center, which Steward knows a thing or two about. Bear Down, Arizona!