Arizona Football adds highly touted transfer, WR Jacob Cowing
With Arizona Football staying active on the recruiting trail, the Wildcats have added highly-touted wide receiver transfer, Jacob Cowing.
Fresh off of signing a terrific recruiting class for 2022, Arizona Football and Jedd Fisch are not close to being done as the Wildcats have now added highly touted wide receiver transfer, Jacob Cowing.
Since ending their season a month ago, the Wildcats have had the advantage in hitting the recruiting trail early and hard, and luckily, their persistence and hard work have paid off as the Cats have picked up yet another playmaker.
Making news on Monday, the highly touted UTEP transfer finally made his college choice, and to our delight, the wide receiver has picked the Wildcats despite offers from Florida, South Carolina, LSU, and Oregon among several others.
A former lowly-rated two-star recruit in the class of 2019, Cowing was a standout athlete at Maricopa High School (Maricopa, AZ) that went to UTEP with virtually no offers elsewhere.
Fast forward to 2022 and he is now one of the hottest recruits in the transfer portal, and naturally so as Jacob worked hard, en route to becoming a college star.
Spending three seasons in El Paso, Cowing put up big numbers, totaling 2,595 yards receiving on 141 receptions with 13 touchdowns. His 2021 season was easily his best as he accumulated 1,354 yards on 69 receptions with seven touchdowns en route to the teams’ 7-6 finish.
Now joining Arizona Football, Jacob Cowing will help bolster a receiving corps that has a lot of potential as they head into 2022.
Jacob joins the Wildcats in part because of his desire to be closer to family, which also reportedly includes being closer to his young son.
As for Arizona, the Wildcats should greatly benefit here as Jacob is the type of athlete that will compliment this offense well, and provide it with another downfield threat. He should also be a great replacement to the recently departed Stanley Berryhill III.
Standing 5-feet-10-inches and weighing 175 pounds, he is not a big receiver by any means; however, he possesses big-game ability and is dangerous in space.
He should be a natural fit in this offense next season, and assuming that the Wildcats find their answers at quarterback, he will be a big part of what they do on offense.
Just see his film, Jacob oozes potential!