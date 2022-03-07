Arizona Basketball: Bennedict Mathurin named 2nd Team All-American
Wrapping a tremendous sophomore campaign, Arizona Basketball wing Bennedict Mathurin was named 2nd Team All-American by Sporting News.
It was one hell of a season for Arizona Basketball as the Wildcats finished the year with an impressive 28-3 record, and a record-breaking, 18 conference wins. At the forefront of their success has been the play of sophomore wing, Bennedict Mathurin.
A talented and explosive wing, the Canadian native broke on the scene last year, flying a bit under the radar, and showcasing a lot of potential.
However, this year, Mathurin has made tremendous strides, becoming a star and likely guaranteed lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Dazzling fans with his high flying dunks, his relentless energy and effort, and savvy defensive play, Mathurin is a big reason why the Wildcats have amassed 28 wins in Tommy Lloyd’s first season as head coach.
And as he finishes the regular season having averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, it is the reason why he is on several award watchlists and all-team selections.
However, making news on Monday afternoon, Arizona Basketball star Bennedict Mathurin was named 2nd Team All-American by Sporting News.
In 2021-22, Mathurin has accumulated several accolades thus far, and with the regular season now over, the first distinction to roll for Ben is being named a 2nd Team All-American by Sporting News.
The U.S.-based sports media company announced their selections for their All-American teams on Monday afternoon, and making the list was Mathurin.
While Mathurin was the only Pac-12 player named to the All-American list, interestingly enough, former Wildcat James Akinjo was also named to the list, being named a third-team All-American.
What’s next for Mathurin?
For Bennedict and the Wildcats, the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament are up next, but beyond that, Mathurin is also awaiting the results from the Wooden Award and Naismith Award watchlists.