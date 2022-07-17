Sporting News names Arizona’s Kyle Ostendorp preseason All-American
Following a terrific 2021 season with Arizona Football, Wildcat punter Kyle Ostendorp has been named a preseason All-American by Sporting News.
The 2022 Arizona Football season is just around the corner and Arizona’s punter Kyle Ostendorp returns as one of the better players for the Wildcats.
For those that recall, Kyle is coming off a solid 2021 campaign in which he surprised many spectators, fans, analysts, and many others of that ilk.
He returns in 2022, this time with plenty of hype surrounding him, as making news on Saturday afternoon, Sporting News named the Wildcat’s punter as a Preseason Second Team All-American.
Hopefully, not having to be relied on as much in 2022, Arizona Football has a preseason All-American that is set to deliver.
While many things did not particularly go well in 2021 for Arizona Football, one of the few bright spots was sophomore punter, Kyle Ostendorp.
Playing in his first, full season, the Phoenix native finished the 2021 season with 58 punts for 2,852 yards. His 49.2 yards per punt average led the Pac-12. He also had a conference-leading 28 punts that went over 50 yards last season.
As a result, Kyle was named a First Team All-Pac-12 selection and was the only Wildcat to receive that distinction last season.
Kyle had a season-long punt of 71 yards against San Diego State, and he also had 17 punts that ended up inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
He was a staple in Arizona’s special teams last year, and once again, he should provide a big kicking leg for the Wildcats in 2022. Hopefully, he just won’t have to be utilized as much this year.
With only five players from the Pac-12 making the Sporting News All-American team, Ostendorp is one of them and is the only Wildcat and special teams player from the conference to do so.
Either way, we are excited to see what 2022 has in store for Kyle and the Wildcats!