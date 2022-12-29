Former Wildcat Dusan Ristic signs with Turkey’s Galatasaray Basketbol
After spending time with Spain’s Fuenlabrada, former Wildcat Dusan Ristic is on the move, signing with Turkey’s Galatasaray Basketbol.
It is always great hearing about former Wildcats finding success beyond their careers at the University of Arizona, and for Dusan Ristic, he is continuing to flourish in his professional basketball career.
A once under-the-radar recruit, the three-star center signed with the Wildcats in the class of 2014 out of Sunrise Christian in Wichita, KS, but the Serbian native showed great potential.
Although Dusan never became a high-level NBA prospect, Ristic still had a great collegiate career, appearing in 141 (78 starts) for the Wildcats, finishing his time in Tucson averaging 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Luckily for him, Dusan has flourished since leaving Arizona, making a path for himself in professional basketball as he played overseas in Russia, Italy, Spain, and now, soon-to-be Turkey.
A change of scenery is all it seemingly took as playing overseas has been extremely kind to Ristic. He is also having his best year yet. With Fuenlabrada in Spain’s Liga ACB, Ristic is averaging a career-high 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 12 games.
And making news on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that former Wildcat Dusan Ristic is now on his way to will sign with Galatasaray Basketbol.
The move for Ristic means he should see a bit of a jump in competition, after all, the Basketball Champions League (BCL) is the top-level competition organized by FIBA Europe.
The league features 32 teams in the regular season and has been in existence for over 100 years!
Either way, we are extremely excited for Dusan and cannot wait to see him flourish at the next level!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!