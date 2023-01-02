No. 18 Arizona Women’s Basketball has tough challenge vs No. 2 Stanford
PALO ALTO, CA – Resuming Pac-12 action, No. 18 Arizona Women’s Basketball (12-1, 3-0) takes on No. 2 Stanford (14-1, 2-0).
Already picking up three wins to begin conference play, No. 18 Arizona Women’s Basketball is back in action as they take on Pac-12 foe Stanford to resume conference play.
Traveling to Palo Alto to take on the No. 2 Cardinal, the Wildcats should have a significant challenge here as Stanford is a very skilled and talented team. Coming in, Stanford is considered the double-digit favorite, and this one is going to be a battle.
Against the Cardinal, Arizona is going to need to bring the intensity as well as the production as Stanford is deep and can score with high efficiency. If Arizona is going to win, they are going to have to get the offense rolling early in this one, and overall, it is going to have to take one hell of an effort.
With Arizona Basketball preparing for Stanford, here is how you can watch and follow our Wildcats!
Arizona Basketball vs Stanford Game Information and Details:
- Date: Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
- Time: 12:30 P.M. MST / 11:30 A.M. PST
- Television: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Maples Pavilion – Palo Alto, CA (7,233)
- Spread: Arizona +10.5
Arizona Game Preview:
Continuing conference play against No. 2, Arizona has looked great over the last several weeks, picking up five-straight wins after getting trounced by Kansas at home. However, their matchup against mostly inferior competition, the Cardinal is going to be the Wildcats’ toughest challenge yet.
And entering Monday’s action, this going to be an entertaining matchup as both squads have met several times in their collective history. Since 1979, Stanford has dominated this series matchup, leading 73-11. The Cardinal has also won 12 of the last 13 meetings.
Against Stanford, Arizona will have to bring the intensity and effort in this one if the Wildcats are to win, plus the Wildcats will need a high level of production from virtually everyone in this one as we know Stanford can get up and down the court. Tip-off is set for 12:30 P.M. Tucson time!
