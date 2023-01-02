No. 2 Stanford is too much for No. 15 Arizona Women’s Basketball
PALO ALTO, CA – It wasn’t a day to remember for No. 15 Arizona Women’s Basketball (12-2, 3-1) as the Wildcats fell to No. 2 Stanford by a 73-57 final.
Facing No. 2 Stanford in a marquee showdown of undefeated Pac-12 teams, No. 15 Arizona Women’s Basketball was back in action in Palo Alto as part of their weekend road trip to the Bay Area.
Fresh off of a solid win against Cal, Arizona was hoping to bring their offensive rhythm against the Cardinal into this one.
Starting strong but trailing high-powered Stanford by just four points after the first quarter, unfortunately, a lackluster second quarter was the difference-maker in this one as Stanford paced themselves to the 73-57 win.
Despite Arizona’s offensive struggles, there were still some positives in this one as Jade Loville, Helena Pueyo, and Madison Connor combined for 32 points on 12-28 shooting from the field.
No. 15 Arizona Women’s Basketball started competitively, but a strong second quarter by No. 2 Stanford helped to deliver the win for the Cardinal.
Facing a huge challenge, this one started in Arizona’s favor, especially as the Wildcats built a comfortable, 6-0 lead early on. However, the Cardinal responded with a 17-5 run to control much of the first quarter.
Unfortunately for Arizona, a big second quarter by Stanford would blow this one open as the Cardinal entered halftime with a 14-point lead.
Needing to show life in the second half, the Wildcats would get it at times, but with every offensive run by Arizona, Stanford would have an answer, pushing their lead to 20 a few times.
Trailing by 22 with 3:42 to play, the Wildcats would make this a little more competitive in the end, but unfortunately, it was too little too late as Arizona fell to No. 2 Stanford by a 73-57 final.
With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 12-2 (3-1) on the season and will resume basketball action on Friday when they take on Oregon State at home, followed by a matchup against Oregon in McKale on Sunday. Tip-off against the Beavers on Friday is set for 6:00 PM MST.
