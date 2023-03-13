Arizona Women’s Basketball earns 7th Seed in NCAA Tournament
Looking to get back on track after losing its last three-straight games, Arizona Women’s Basketball (21-9, 11-7) has earned a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Closing out the Pac-12 Conference Tournament with a first-round loss to rival UCLA, Arizona Women’s Basketball hopes to rebound in time for the annual NCAA Tournament.
At 21-9 (11-7), Arizona was likely to earn a spot in the annual March Madness; however, the question was where the Wildcats would land.
Well, as we anxiously awaited to learn the fate of our Wildcats, the results are finally in!
And making news on Selection Sunday, Arizona has officially earned a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament!
Facing a first-round matchup against No. 10 West Virginia, should the Wildcats win, they will then face the winner of Maryland and Holy Cross.
Overall, the Wildcats have a daunting road ahead, especially as the No. 1 overall seed South Carolina sits in their region, but also, so does No. 4 UCLA and No. 3 Notre Dame, among several others.
Opening tournament play against 10th-seeded West Virginia, Arizona Women’s Basketball will have to be ready to compete!
Here is the part of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket that includes Arizona!
Columbia, S.C.
No. 1 South Carolina (32-0)
No. 16 Norfolk State (26-6)
No. 8 South Florida (26-6)
No. 9 Marquette (21-10)
Los Angeles, Calif.
No. 5 Oklahoma (25-6)
No. 12 Portland (23-8)
No. 4 UCLA (25-9)
No. 13 Sacramento State (25-7)
South Bend, Ind.
No. 6 Creighton (22-8)
No. 11 Illinois OR Missouri State
No. 3 Notre Dame (25-5)
No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9)
College Park, Mary.
No. 7 Arizona (21-9)
No. 10 West Virginia (19-11)
No. 2 Maryland (25-6)
No. 15 Holy Cross (24-8)
Where does Arizona Women’s Basketball go from here?
With Arizona Women’s Basketball earning the No. 7 seed in the Maryland Region, the Wildcats open tournament play against a solid West Virginia team. Tip-off will be Friday; however, the game details have not yet been announced!
