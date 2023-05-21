Arizona Football adds Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig
Adding a last-minute piece in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Arizona Football has received a commitment from Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig.
We may be just a couple of months away from starting the 2023 Arizona Football season; however, that isn’t slowing down Jedd Fisch and Co. from adding more last-minute pieces to the roster.
And after a busy off-season recruiting cycle, Arizona broke more recruiting news via social media on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats picked up a commitment from Colorado transfer, Montana Lemonious-Craig.
One of the top players left uncommitted in the infamous transfer portal, Montana picked the Cats despite receiving interest from Auburn, Purdue, Oregon State, and Arkansas among several other programs.
A standout receiver at Colorado, Montana Lemonious-Craig Johnson will help bolster an already explosive offense for Arizona Football.
In year two under head coach Jedd Fisch, he made it known that he wanted to put a huge focus on improving the offense. And that he did! From year one to year two, the Wildcats jumped from ranking 101 to No. 20 overall.
And coming into this season, the Wildcats return virtually all of their starters from last year and have added another elite receiver in Montana Lemonious-Craig.
Despite Colorado’s struggles last season, Montana was one of the Buffaloes’ few bright spots, finishing with 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns.
At 6-feet-2-inches, Montana has the athleticism and skill to be a downfield threat. And as he is partnered with Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing, and the Wildcats’ bevy of pass-catchers, this makes for a very dangerous and lethal offense.
Overall, Arizona has made great progress this off-season, and with the addition of Montana, he makes the Wildcats a better team. Just take a look at Arizona’s newest receiver!
