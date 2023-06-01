Arizona Basketball offers Alijah Arenas, son of Wildcat Legend Gilbert
Beginning to put focus on the recruiting class of 2026, Arizona Basketball has offered Alijah Arenas, the son of Wildcat Legend Gilbert.
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Arizona Basketball as Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats have been hitting the recruiting trail hard, securing commitments from several players in the class of 2023.
And luckily for us, the recruiting efforts haven’t stopped for the Wildcats either as coach Lloyd and Co. are beginning to put a focus on the future, and in particular, the recruiting class for 2026.
And making news on Thursday, the Wildcats officially offered Alijah Arenas!
Does that name sound familiar? Well, it should, and in case you wanted to feel any older, Alijah is the son of former Arizona legend, Gilbert Arenas.
A standout freshman guard from Chatsworth Senior High School in Southern California, Alijah is a quickly rising prospect in the class of 2026 with several offers already.
Having completed his freshman season, Arenas has generated a lot of recruiting interest thus far, and coach Lloyd and Arizona were wise to jump in now.
Standing 6-feet-4-inches and weighing 180 pounds, Alijah Arenas has the potential to be a high-level prospect like his dad!
A long and athletic guard, Arenas has a knack for scoring at will and can finish at all three levels. And with offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Nebraska, UCLA, and Cal among others, Arizona is just one of many potential suitors now vying for Alijah.
Granted, we are a long way off before Alijah will be ready to decide on a college; however, relationships in recruiting matter, and the Wildcats were smart to get involved now!
And based on his film, if the young Arenas is anything like his dad, he could be a special talent that would look good in Arizona red and blue! Here’s a little of Alijah!
