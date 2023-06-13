Aaron Gordon is an NBA Champion; Man of the People
Former Arizona Wildcat Aaron Gordon is not only an NBA Champion after helping the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat, but he is also a man of the people.
Last night, Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji had a massive party! The two former Arizona Wildcats are presently playing for the Denver Nuggets, who won the NBA Championship on Monday night after beating the Miami Heat 4-1. That needle is surely not on a broken record anymore!
Now in his ninth season in the league, Aaron Gordon was the former No. 4 overall pick out of the University of Arizona in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, and seven and a half years later he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2021.
Air Gordon was a wonderful fit and just what the Nuggets needed, along with Jamal Murray’s comeback in April 2021, to win a championship with star and Championship MVP Nikola Jokic.
Often overlooked for his contributions to the winning season, especially on defense, Gordon averaged 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists with the team. And even though it may not show in the stat column, Aaron was flying all over the court in game five.
Jokic found Gordon in the hallway outside the locker room and gave each other a huge hug away from all the celebration.
https://twitter.com/courtsideheat/status/1668482892979404800?s=20
Aaron Gordon effectively guarded Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and eventually Jimmy Butler on his way to the championship. And he attributed his strong defensive techniques to his high school coach Tim Kennedy at Archbishop Mitty Men’s Basketball in San Jose.
Gordon may be one of the first players of Native American descent to win an NBA Championship. His great-great-grandfather came from the Native American Osage Indian tribe (Great Plains region) and was seven feet tall.
Per Justin Spears, Gordon and Nnaji are the 10th and 11th Arizona Wildcats to earn an NBA Championship”
"Arizona Wildcats to win an NBA championship as a player:Jud Buechler (3x)Steve Kerr (5x)Sean ElliottBrian WilliamsLuke Walton (2x)Jason TerryAndre Iguodala (4x)Richard JeffersonChanning FryeZeke NnajiAaron Gordon"
Aaron Gordon’s celebration began on the court, moved to the locker room, then to the postgame interview where he brought his bottle of champagne, and finally to the streets of Denver.
If you just search for “Aaron Gordon” on Twitter or Instagram, you will see many videos of Aaron, shirtless, still in his game shorts, and let’s just say, very very happy, dancing in the streets of Denver with the fans.
Some fans called him the “King of Denver” and others the “Man of the People.” With a cigar hanging out of his mouth, no security in site, he is seen dancing, jumping around with fans, hanging outside of car windows while fans chant “AG, AG, AG” and more. It’s nice to see his pure joy, and also that he feels close and trusts his fans.
https://twitter.com/NuggetsWorldd/status/1668619472331243520?s=20
Wildcats fans and the Arizona Men’s Basketball program are so proud of their Wildcat, and couldn’t be happier for him.
