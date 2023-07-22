Arizona Basketball: Which teams have the Wildcats never beaten?
By Joey Loose
When they cut down the nets back in 1997, Arizona secured their place in college basketball history with their first national championship. The Wildcats have been long-standing members of the Pac-12 and have certainly been one of the very best programs in that power league.
The Wildcats have been a great program in recent memory and have a long history of basketball success, going back over 100 hundred years.
During that long stretch of history, the Wildcats have played a lot of basketball games against a lot of different schools. Some of those schools don’t exist today or are no longer Division 1 programs, but many other current D1 schools have found their way onto Arizona’s schedule.
Nearly 250 different D1 programs have played Arizona at some point in that stretch of history, including just under two-thirds of the current collection of basketball schools. Clearly, Arizona has played some schools, including conference rivals, many times, while others they’ve only played a few times.
With 362 current D1 programs and more than half of their schedule being Pac-12 conference games, Arizona doesn’t get the chance to match up with everybody, certainly not on a regular basis. This also means that they haven’t necessarily gotten a chance for revenge against some of their previous opponents.
In today’s piece, we’re going to be listing off and looking back at all of the schools that Arizona has played but never beaten in its basketball history. We’re only considering the current D1 programs, though that still gives us 13 schools to work with, including a few surprises on the list.