Last-Minute Game Info: No. 15 Arizona Football vs ASU
TEMPE, AZ – Ending its regular season in the Territorial Cup, No. 15 Arizona Football (8-3, 6-2) takes on rival Arizona State (3-8, 2-6).
It is the 2023 regular season finale as No. 15 Arizona Football returns to the gridiron to take on bitter rival, Arizona State.
Traveling to Tempe to take on ‘Those Guys up North’, the Wildcats enter this one as the double-digit favorites and look to end its regular season on a high note, as well as pick up their second straight victory against ASU for the first time since 2008-09.
Currently sitting in third place in the Pac-12 Conference standings, the Wildcats have a great chance to strengthen their postseason resume.
And coming in, Arizona is the significant favorite, and while ASU may not be a great team (as their record indicates); however, as we’ve learned over the years, anything can happen in this rivalry, and this is a game that the Wildcats cannot take lightly.
Overall, Arizona will need focus and intensity from the start, and not let this opportunistic team hang around. Hopefully, the Wildcats can leave Tempe victorious!
With that said, here is how you can watch and follow Arizona Football as they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Arizona Football / Arizona State game information and details:
- Date: Saturday, November 25th, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM MST
- Television: ESPN
- Radio: 107.5 FM (Tucson) | Arizona IMG Sports Network
- Location: Mountain America Stadium – Frank Kush Field – Tempe, AZ (53,599)
- The Temperature at Kickoff: 67°
- Line: -11 Arizona
Arizona Game Preview:
Arizona ends its regular season action with its annual matchup against Arizona State. And while the Sun Devils have seen their fair share of deficiencies as a team, winning on the road in the Pac-12 is never easy, plus, we expect ASU to pull out all the stops in hopes of pulling off the upset.
The Wildcats will have to keep their emotions in check as well as bring the focus and intensity if they are to win this one. Beyond that, the Wildcats will need to continue to do what they do best as a team and protect the football.
On defense, the Wildcats should have the advantage, and regardless of who is at quarterback, Arizona will need to be disciplined and execute!
With that said, hopefully, Arizona Football can continue its winning ways and continue its magical run with a big road win over the Sun Devils.
