Arizona Football moves to No. 14 in newest AP Poll
Ending its season with a big win over rival Arizona State, Arizona Football (9-3, 7-2) has moved up to No. 14 in the newest AP Poll.
What a phenomenal run Arizona Football has had in 2023, and one week after knocking off rival Arizona State at home, the Wildcats are on the move again.
Making news on Sunday morning, our beloved Wildcats have climbed again in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
Checking in at No. 14 this week, the Wildcats are getting more recognition for their stellar play over the past several months!
As it stands, the Wildcats are currently 9-3 (7-2) on the year and are sitting at their highest ranking for the first time since 2015, and shortly, we will know the Wildcats’ postseason fate.
Continuing its solid season, Arizona Football should learn who its bowl game opponent and bowl game destination shortly!
Entering the postseason of the 2023 season, Arizona Football still remains just one of four ranked teams from the Pac-12, joining No. 2 Washington, No. 8 Oregon, and No. 21 Oregon State, with the Wildcats checking in at No. 14.
Arizona had an outside shot at making a New Year’s Six bowl dependent on how the final games ended, but it appears likely that the Cats will be heading to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl on December 28.
While it is not yet known who the Wildcats will face, Arizona will have an opportunity to finish its season with 10 wins for the first time since the 2014 season.
Exciting times are ahead for Arizona Football, and we are excited to learn who the Wildcats will be facing shortly!
