No. 14 Arizona Football off to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl
After a solid 2023 season, No. 14 Arizona Football (9-3, 7-2) will take on No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2) in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
Remember the Alamo! It has been 13 years since Arizona Football last played in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma State, and as fate would have it, the Wildcats are heading back to San Antonio.
Making news on Sunday afternoon, it was announced that our beloved Wildcats will be heading to south-central Texas for the 31st Annual Alamo Bowl.
Announcing the decision via Social Media, Valero announced that they will play host to No. 14 Arizona (9-3, 7-2) and No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2), which should provide football spectators with one of the more intriguing matchups this season!
Hoping to catch the Sooners by surprise, No. 14 Arizona Football should have a tough challenge as they face No. 12 Oklahoma!
For Arizona, the journey to the Alamo Bowl comes with great excitement, especially as the Wildcats have come a long way from their 1-11 finish just two seasons ago.
And while some Oklahoma fans may be a bit disappointed with the season’s finish, Arizona fans are ecstatic at the opportunity to go bowling for the first time since 2017.
At the teams’ press conference following the bowl announcement, Coach Fisch expressed his and his teams’ elation to be going to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl! “We’re excited… we couldn’t be more thrilled to take on Coach Venables’ team. We have all the respect in the world for Oklahoma and all the things that Oklahoma stands for.”
However, playing Oklahoma comes with a great challenge! This is a team with immense talent and tradition, and we know winning will be a tall task!
Either way, we are excited to see the Wildcats go bowling and cannot wait for this upcoming matchup!
