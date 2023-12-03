No. 2 Arizona Basketball outpaces Colgate in second half
TUCSON, AZ – Clinging to a five-point first-half lead, No. 2 Arizona Basketball (7-0) overpowered Colgate (4-4) in their 82-55 win.
Seeing its first game action since Thanksgiving Day, No. 2 Arizona Basketball took to the hardwood for a tune-up game before taking on Wisconsin next week.
Returning to the friendly confines of McKale Center, the Wildcats welcomed Colgate to Tucson, as they took on a competitive and upset-minded Raiders team.
And despite only leading by five at halftime, Arizona made some great second-half adjustments, en route to beating Colgate by a dominant, 82-55 final.
Arizona had four starters finish in double-figures with Caleb Love leading the way with 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, meanwhile, Oumar Ballo ended his day with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Arizona’s bench was solid as well, combining for 27 points as they helped pace the Cats in their win!
Leading only by five at the half, No. 2 Arizona Basketball would use a strong, second-half surge to beat Colgate!
Looking to start its season 7-0, Arizona Basketball would need a focused effort with the meat of their schedule quickly approaching and a potential No. 1 ranking on the line.
Opening the game by outscoring Colgate 12-6 in the first six-plus minutes of play, Arizona and Colgate would begin to pull away in the first half when an alley-oop to Ballo would make it 31-19 Cats with 4:20 to play.
Unfortunately, Colgate would start to rally, clawing its way back as they closed out the half on an 11-4 run to make it 35-30.
Leading by five, Arizona would need to come out strong in the second half if they hoped to come away with the win in this one. And luckily, the Cats were up to the challenge!
Opening the half on an18-2 run, the Wildcats would take full control after a three-pointer by Kylan Boswell made it 53-32, Arizona.
Up by 21, Arizona would continue to assert its dominance in this one as they pushed their lead to as many as 25 with 6:15 to play before the Cats would start to use more of its bench.
Arizona would eventually go on to beat the Raiders by an 82-55 final!
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 7-0 on the young season and will resume basketball action next Saturday, December 9 when Arizona takes on Wisconsin at home. Tip-off against the Badgers is set for 1:15 PM MST!
