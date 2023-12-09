Arizona Football: Jordan Morgan forgoes Bowl Game opts for NFL Draft
With the Alamo Bowl game quickly approaching for the Wildcats, Arizona Football will be without starting offensive tackle, Jordan Morgan.
As Arizona Football prepares for its first bowl game appearance since 2017, we have now learned that the Wildcats will be without one of its key pieces.
Making news on Friday afternoon, star offensive tackle Jordan Morgan announced via social media that he will be foregoing the bowl game, and will instead begin preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft.
While the news is a bit disheartening to hear, it isn’t all the unexpected either. Had Morgan not suffered a knee injury last season, we might see him suit up one last time for the Cats.
Instead with strong draft prospects, it makes sense that Morgan is going to protect himself and secure his future.
Originally a commitment from the 2019 class, Jordan Morgan has been an anchor on the offensive line for Arizona Football.
Since coming to Arizona from Marana High School, Jordan has been the perfect embodiment of perseverance, hard work, and determination, all while being a great representation of the University of Arizona.
And as his career with the Wildcats officially ends, a long and prosperous career in the NFL soon awaits him.
Morgan started in all 12 games at left tackle for the Wildcats this season, finishing as Arizona’s top-graded offensive lineman and the 4th-best pass-blocking tackle, per Pro Football Focus.
Currently, Morgan is rated as the 45th overall player according to NFL Draft Buzz and looks to be a second-round draft pick, unless he tests into the first round.
With Morgan unavailable for the Alamo Bowl, the Wildcats will spend the next few weeks preparing for its Dec. 28 matchup against Oklahoma, meanwhile working to see who will play in his place. The Wildcats will have quite a few personnel to choose from!
