A New Number 1: Arizona Basketball is Top Dog in AP Poll
Following Purdue’s loss and the continued rise of Arizona Basketball, the Wildcats are the new No. 1 team in the latest AP Poll.
It was another big week for Arizona Basketball! Thanks to a few upsets and the Wildcats whopping Colgate at home, Arizona was going to be on the move in the latest Top 25 rankings.
And following their big win over Colgate, the Wildcats took the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll! Making news on Monday afternoon, the Wildcats were crowned the top team for this week as Arizona jumped Purdue, following their loss.
Already just a few weeks into the young season and Arizona is the top dog in college basketball after knocking then No. 2 Duke, then No. 21 Michigan State, etc.
As it stands, Arizona is currently 7-0 on the year and is sitting at its highest ranking since the 2013-14 season.
Hoping to have another great week this week, Arizona Basketball should be tested significantly over the next several weeks!
So far, Arizona Basketball is just the lone ranked basketball team from the Pac-12, and Arizona received its first No. 1 ranking since the 2013-14 season!
However, over the next several weeks, Arizona is going to be tested significantly. With games against No. 23 Wisconsin (Dec. 9), No. 2 Purdue (Dec. 16), No. 22 Alabama (Dec. 20), and No. 10 FAU (Dec. 23) looming, the target on the Wildcats’ back is now even bigger.
With the No. 1 ranking, the Wildcats will have to remain focused, especially with the level of competition significantly increasing!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!