No. 1 Arizona Basketball squares off with No. 23 Wisconsin
TUCSON, AZ – After a bit of a tune-up game against Colgate last week, No. 1 Arizona Basketball (7-0) returns to action to take on No. 23 Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0).
Playing its third Top 25 ranked opponent so far this season, No. 1 Arizona Basketball returns to action for a primetime matchup against No. 23 Wisconsin.
Recently earning its No. 1 ranking, Arizona returns to action in McKale Center where they will take on a skilled and upset-minded Wisconsin team.
Winners of six-straight, including wins over then No. 3 Marquette, No. 24 Virginia, and Michigan State, this is a talented and well-coached basketball team that the Cats cannot take lightly.
We see this one being a battle to the end, and for many Cat fans who endured the heartbreak in 2014 and 2015 at the hands of the Badgers, this one is personal. Hopefully, the Cats will be ready to go in this one, and earn another big win on the young season!
Getting to Know the details about Arizona Basketball’s opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers.
Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Conference: Big 10 Conference
Current Record: 7–2 (1–0)
Head Coach: Greg Gard. Coach Gard enters his 9th season with the Badgers after taking over for the legendary Bo Ryan in 2015. A previous, longtime assistant with Wisconsin, Gard was the coach in waiting for Ryan and has since done a nice job in leading this program.
A native of Wisconsin, Coach Gard is 171–95 (94–61) overall as a head coach with five NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16 finishes.
2022 Record: Finishing the 2022-23 season with a 20–15 (9–11) record, the Badgers just missed the NCAA Tournament, instead competing in the NIT Tournament where they lost in the Semi-Finals to eventual Tournament Champion, North Texas.
So with Arizona Basketball taking on Wisconsin here is how you can watch and follow our Wildcats!
Arizona Basketball vs Wisconsin Information and Details:
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 1:15 P.M. MST / 12:15 P.M. PST
- Television: ESPN
- Location: McKale Center – Tucson, AZ (14,545)
- Spread: -9.5 Arizona (Don’t forget to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook or DraftKings to enhance your overall betting experience)
- Overall Series Record: 5-2 Wisconsin. Having met a few times in their collective history, Arizona trails in this head-to-head series, with Wisconsin having won the last three matchups.
- Last Meeting: Wisconsin beat the Wildcats 85-78 in the Elite Eight round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament in a game in which we won’t discuss further.
Arizona Basketball Game Preview:
After throttling Colgate at home last week, the Wildcats are back in action with yet another significant challenge as they take on No. 23 Wisconsin at home.
Arizona enters as the favorites in this one, and overall, the Cats should have the advantage; however, they are going to need another strong and focused effort from start to finish as the Badgers are no cakewalk, and are coming off upset wins over then No. 24 Virginia, then No. 3 Marquette, and Michigan State. We expect this one to be a fight!
Hopefully, the Cats look sharp from the tip and are ready to go in this Saturday afternoon matchup! Tip-off is set for 1:15 P.M. Tucson time!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!