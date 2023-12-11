Arizona Football adds UC Davis DT transfer, Chubba Maae
Adding another piece to its recruiting class for 2024, Arizona Football has received a commitment from UC Davis transfer, Chubba Maae.
Fresh on the heels of receiving a commitment from Indiana transfer, Jordan Shaw, Arizona Football has received its second transfer commitment for 2024.
Making news via social media on Monday evening, the Wildcats received its second commitment of the night, this time adding UC Davis transfer, Chubba Maae as he officially pledged to the Cats!
A talented and highly-sought after defensive tackle, Maae comes to Tucson from UC Davis, picking the Cats over offers from Baylor and Houston.
And with the departures Arizona will see along the defensive line, Maae will help bring immediate depth and skill to the defensive line for the Wildcats!
Standing a massive 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 347 pounds, Chubba Maae is a solid pick-up for Arizona Football.
At UC Davis this past season, Chubba finished his season with 15 tackles (five solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, and picked up a sack in eight games as he earned Big Sky Second-Team All-Conference honors.
Overall, Chubba possesses great size, and coming in, we will likely see him used as a big body to clog running lanes and provide support as a run stopper on first and second down as well as in short yardage situations.
Even from his high school film, there is a lot to like about Chubba, and overall, he should bring some immediate depth and skill to the Wildcats’ defense. And the fact Coach Fisch and Co. was able to get an immediate impact guy is huge!
