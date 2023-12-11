Indiana DB Jordan Shaw commits to Arizona Football
Continuing its strong push in the recruiting class of 2024, Arizona Football has received a commitment from Indiana transfer, Jordan Shaw.
We may just be a couple of weeks away from Arizona Football playing in the Alamo Bowl, but that doesn’t mean recruiting is taking a backseat by any means.
Making news via social media on Monday evening, the Wildcats received a commitment from Indiana transfer, Jordan Shaw as he officially picked the Cats!
A talented athlete from St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey, CA, Jordan will come to Tucson and will help bring immediate depth and skill to the defensive secondary for the Wildcats!
Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, Jordan Shaw is a solid pick-up for Jedd Fisch and Arizona Football.
A standout at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Southern California, Jordan was a solid athlete coming out of high school and was considered the No. 63 overall cornerback in the country, as well as the No. 56 overall player in the state of California.
Overall, Jordan possesses great length and size, and coming in, I see him getting reps corner next season for the Cats, as well as getting some looks at nickel and in the diamond packages that Arizona runs.
Jordan is a player who saw action late this past season for the Hoosiers as he played in the last four games, totaling 12 tackles (8 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and a pass deflection.
Just by looking at his film, there is a lot to like, and he should be an immediate playmaker when steps on the field!
