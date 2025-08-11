3 Arizona opponents begin 2025 season in Associated Press Top 25

Arizona State, Iowa State and Kansas State are 2025 Arizona opponents who ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. The Sun Devils are 11th, the Wildcats are 17th and the Cyclones are 22nd. Texas Tech, ranked 23rd, is the other Big XII team in the AP Top 25.

Arizona State received 791 points in the preseason AP Top 25, Kansas State 512 points, Iowa State 309 and Texas Tech 274. BYU, Baylor, Utah and Colorado were among the other teams receiving votes in the preseason AP Top 25. BYU, Utah and Baylor are 26th through 28th.

Colorado tied with Louisiana Lafayette with one point in the top 25. Teams receive 25 points for a first-place vote in the polls and one point for being ranked 25th on a voter's ballot. Arizona began the 2024 season 21st in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

BYU received 156 points, Utah 144 and Baylor 132. Texas is first in the AP Top and USA Today Coaches Poll preseason rankings. Penn State is second in the AP Top 25, Ohio State third, Clemson fourth and Georgia fifth.

After hosting Hawaii and Weber State to open the season, Arizona begins a difficult stretch. Kansas State is at Arizona in a non-conference game on September 12. After a bye week, Arizona plays at Iowa State on September 27.

BYU is at Arizona on September 11. Arizona plays at Colorado on November 1, hosts Baylor on November 22 and finishes the season at Arizona State on November 29. Arizona was 1-3 versus ranked opponents in 2024. A 23-10 win at then-number 10 Utah was the only win.

The four ranked teams from the Big XII in the preseason AP Top 25 put the conference third nationally. The SEC has 10 teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 and the Big 10 is second with six. Arizona is tied for 29th with the opponents ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.