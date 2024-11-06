3 Arizona opponents in initial 2024 College Football Playoff rankings
Ninth-ranked BYU, number 19 Kansas State and 20 Colorado were the only Arizona opponents in the initial 2024 College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night. Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 on September 13, BYU won 41-19 on October 12 and Colorado won 34-7 in Tucson on October 19.
Iowa State who is 17th is the other Big XII team in the CFP rankings at 7-1. The Cougars currently lead the Big XII with a conference record of 5-0 and are 8-0 overall. Colorado is tied for second with Iowa State at 4-1 in the Big XII. Colorado is 6-2 overall with a non-conference loss to Nebraska and Iowa State is 7-1.
BYU plays Utah, Kansas, Arizona State and Houston to finish the season. Colorado plays Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Iowa State plays Kansas, Cincinnati, Utah and Kansas State to finish the 2024 season. Utah began the season as the Big XII favorite and has struggled but has a chance to play spoiler.
Arizona finishes the season versus Houston, at TCU and hosts Arizona State. ASU has an outside chance at the Big XII title game but needs Colorado and Iowa State to lose once, win out and a lot of help. At 2.4 percent per the ESPN Football Power Index, ASU has the sixth-best chance to win the Big XII.
Arizona has the 41 strength of schedule nationally in 2024 and the 71st remaining SOS per the FPI. The FPI has Arizona 80th overall, 94th in strength of record, 99th in-game control and 115th in average win probability. At 3-6, Arizona has played far below expectations after being picked fifth in the Big XII preseason poll.
BYU has the best chance to win the Big XII at 35.8 percent per the FPI and has a 49.4 percent chance to earn a CFP berth. Iowa State has a 22.1 percent chance to win the Big XII and 21.9 percent to earn a CFP berth. Colorado is at 20.0 and 17.3 percent and Kansas State is 13.1 and 14.6 with everyone else in the Big XII below 4.5 percent.
Kansas State is the only one among the top five teams in the Big XII preseason poll still a contender for a conference title. With two losses Kansas State needs either Colorado or Iowa State to lose once to have a chance to play in the Big XII title game. Kansas State is at Iowa State in the final week of the regular season.
Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Arizona were picked first through fifth in the Big XII preseason and were the only teams to receive first-place votes. Iowa State was picked sixth, Colorado 11th and BYU 13th among the top contenders. The Big XII is nearly upside down in 2024.