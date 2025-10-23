3 Arizona Players Named On ESPN Top 50 2025-26 Impact Newcomers

Five-star Arizona freshmen Brayden Burries were named among the top 50 transfers and freshmen who are impact newcomers in 2025-26 and their classmate Ivan Kharchenkov earned honorable mention in the list published by ESPN on Monday.

Dwayne Aristode, Burries, Kharchenkov and Peat were part of the 2025 Arizona class that finished second nationally to Duke in the 247Sports rankings. Arizona signed the fourth-best class in the ESPN rankings, but that did not include Kharchenkov, who committed to the Wildcats in June.

Arizona went heavy on freshmen additions to the 2025-26 roster with seven signees. Backup point guard Evan Nelson from Harvard is the only transfer Arizona signed. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said they feel better about their freshmen than any transfers they could take.

Burries and Peat started the exhibition opening win over St. Mary's on Saturday. Kharchenkov played 24 minutes off the bench, Aristode 20 and Nelson 10 against St. Mary's. No one else played more than one minute. Arizona was without returning starting forward Tobe Awaka.

Koa Peat vs St. Mary’s Tonight..



10 PTS (5-7 FG)

3 REBS

2 AST

2 BLKS



How we feeling RN?? pic.twitter.com/lDWqrb2tsX — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) October 18, 2025

"17. Koa Peat, F, Arizona (Fr.)

Peat is physically imposing at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, defending rebounds, screens and scores with productivity. With a résumé that features four consecutive state championships in high school, he is a fierce competitor who will bring leadership, and he could emerge as the Wildcats' top scorer. " Paul Biancardi, ESPN

Peat scored 10 points, making five of his seven shots from the floor with three rebounds, two assists and two blocks versus St. Mary's. Peat averaged 12.6 points per game, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal while shooting 48.57 percent playing for the U.S.A. Under-19 team that won the World Cup, coached by Lloyd.

Can Arizona's Brayden Burries fill the shoes of Caleb Love? @NoCeilingsNBA founder Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) weighs in on Burries' game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BKmgtsPNFb — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) October 22, 2025

"30. Brayden Burries, G, Arizona (Fr.)

Burries will have an impact on the offensive end for Tommy Lloyd with his knack for scoring from all spots. A battle-tested guard who understands how to slow down on offense and read the defense, Burries should be a dependable freshman who starts right away. " Paul Biancardi, ESPN

Burries also scored 10 points on five of seven from the field with seven rebounds and two steals against St. Mary's. Expect Burries to be one of the primary scorers for Arizona while also knowing when he needs to be a playmaker.

"Ivan Kharchenkov, F, Arizona (Intl.)

Kharchenkov became the youngest player in Bundesliga history when he made his debut for Bayern Munich in 2022, less than two months after turning 16. Now 19, Kharchenkov didn't commit to Arizona until early July but will fight for a starting spot on the wing. -- Borzello" Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Kharchenkov scored nine points while making four of his seven shots from the field with two assists versus St. Mary's. In the Under 18 Euro Basket this summer, playing for Germany, Kharchenkov averaged 17.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 3.8 APG while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Aristode is also likely to become an impact newcomer for Arizona in 2025-26. The quartet of Aristode, Burries, Kharchenkov and Peat should combine to be one of the most impactful freshmen classes nationally. Nelson should play a key role as the primary backup guard to Jaden Bradley and Burries.