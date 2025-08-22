3 Arizona Players Named to Senior Bowl Watchlist

Cornerback Treydan Stukes, edge rusher Tre Smith and interior offensive lineman Ka'ena Decambra were named to the Senior Bowl watchlist on Thursday. Former Arizona offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea played in the 2025 Senior Bowl that led to him being drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins.

Stukes only played in four games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament. In four seasons with Arizona, Stukes has 154 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 25 passes defended.

Smith had 53 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble after transferring from San Jose State during the 2024 portal cycle. Previously, in three seasons at San Jose State, Smith had 88 tackles 16 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 1.0 pass defended and 1.0 forced fumble.

Decambra played in 30 games with 23 starts in the past three seasons at Hawaii. In his true freshman year in 2021, Decambra redshirted. Decambra played five games on special teams in 2022. In 2023 Decambra played in 13 games with nine starts at right guard and two at right tackle.

Decambra started all 12 games at right tackle as a junior and was the offensive most valuable player for Hawaii in 2024. Decambra was a 2024 All-Mountain West honorable mention. Arizona is expected to start Decambra at center or guard in the season opener versus Hawaii on August 30.

3⃣ Wildcats have been named to the @seniorbowl watchlist‼️ pic.twitter.com/zgWXS6sVBL — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 21, 2025

Being on the Senior Bowl watchlist provides Decambra, Smith and Stukes the opportunity to earn invitations to the game in January 2026. Decambra, Smith and Stukes are not currently on the 2026 board of the NFL Mock Draft Database that is a consensus of sites.

Interior offensive lineman Alexander Doost is the only Arizona player currently projected to be selected in 2026 by the NFL Mock Draft Database. Doost is listed as the 189th player overall, which projects him as a sixth-round pick by the NFL Mock Draft Database.