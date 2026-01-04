3 early 2026 Transfer Portal targets emerging for Arizona football

Per multiple reports, Arizona is targeting USC wide receiver D.J. Jordan, Nevada offensive tackle Zach Cochnauer and Iowa State linebacker Will Hawthorne in the Transfer Portal. Arizona will host Cochnauer, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports and Jordan, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Cochnauer will visit Minnesota and Oklahoma in addition to Arizona, per Hummer. After spending his first three years at Central Arkansas, Cochnauer started in all 11 games he played for Nevada in 2025. Cochnauer is 6'6, 310 pounds and is in the top 30 graded offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus.

Jordan did not record any stats in his two seasons at USC. The Trojans signed Jordan as a four-star consensus prospect in the 2024 class as the 84th player, 16th WR and seventh recruit in California out of the elite Sierra Canyon program

Jordan had 30 receptions for 600 yards with eight TDs as a senior at Sierra Canyon during the 2023 season. USC lists Jordan at 5'11 and 170 pounds. Greg Biggins, a former 247Sports National Recruiting analyst now at Rivals, said Jordan "definitely has all the tools to play at the highest level."

Nevada OT Zach Cochnauer has set a trio of visits for next week, @thebizofathlete tells @mzenitz and me:



Minnesota

Oklahoma

Arizonahttps://t.co/t2Yat3Xk6y https://t.co/aXsoftyCAq pic.twitter.com/CPlGONk7La — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2026

Adding OL in the 2026 Transfer Portal is important for Arizona. Starting left tackle Ty Buchanan, left guard Chubba Maae and center Ka’ena Decambra have all completed their eligibility. Cochanauer would provide Arizona with an experienced OL.

BREAKING: USC WR DJ Jordan plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 180 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



He was ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the 2024 Class (per Rivals Industry) ⁰⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/0c4uoXwV35 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2025

Hawthorne is rated three-stars as the 522nd ranked transfer and 35th LB in the 2026 portal. As a 2025 Iowa State signee, Hawthorne was the 635th prospect, 67th LB and fifth player in Iowa. Hawthorne had 44.5 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks and three forced fumbles as a senior at Gilbert, Iowa High School.

Iowa State transfer linebacker Will Hawthorn tells me that he will visit Nebraska on Sunday. The class of 2025 recruit has 4 years of eligibility left. Arizona also in the mix. https://t.co/bo1ybJjHcB pic.twitter.com/bTpcMYrWYs — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) January 2, 2026

Arizona loses Max Harris and Riley Wilson at LB, but is expected to return second-leading tackle Taye Brown and Chase Kennedy at the position. With four years of eligibility remaining, Hawthorne would help solidify LB for Arizona.

Cocnauer, Hawthorne and Jordan are only the beginning for Arizona. With the Holiday Bowl behind them and the Transfer Portal open for players to enter through January 16, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff will be busy evaluating players.