3 More All-American honors for Arizona softball players

Arizona first baseman and pitcher Devyn Netz and catcher Sydney Stewart were named second-team All-Americans and leadoff hitter and left fielder Dakota Kennedy was named to the third team by the American Fastpitch Softball Association on Wednesday. Netz also earned a Rawlings Gold Glove.

The honors came after Netz was named a first-team All-American by D1 Softball on Tuesday. The awards for Netz continue a season full of honors after she also earned the Big XII Player of the Year. Netz had a redemptive 2025 season after missing all of 2024 with an injury.

Kennedy is an All-American for the second time after earning all third team in 2024. Stewart has been named an All-American for the first time. Kennedy and Stewart are both juniors, while Netz completed her college eligibility in her fifth season with Arizona. Stewart transferred to Arizona from Washington ahead of the 2025 season.

Netz led Arizona with 68 runs batted in, 22 wins, seven complete games, two saves and 118 strikeouts in 2025 and was second with 19 home runs and had a 2.25 earned run average. With one more HR, Netz would have become the sixth player in Division I history with 20 wins and 20 HRs.

Stewart added to the legend of Arizona catchers by leading the Wildcats with 20 HRs, 68 RBIs, a .819 slugging percentage, 48 walks, and a .542 on-base percentage. Stewart had better production in one season with Arizona than she had in her two years playing for Washington.

Kennedy led Arizona with a .444 batting average and was second with a .539 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, and seven stolen bases. Defensively, Kennedy had a 1.000 fielding percentage in left field for the second straight season. Kennedy set career highs in batting average, with a .689 slugging percentage and four triples.

Kennedy and Stewart will help Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe set the culture and foundation in 2026. Stewart will be critical as Lowe has to almost completely rebuild her pitching staff next season. Expect Arizona to be busy in the transfer portal.