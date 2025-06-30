3-Star 2026 RB Brandon Smith gives Arizona another playmaker

Arizona continued adding skill to its offense on Sunday with the addition of three-star running back Brandon Smith. Smith is the second-highest-ranked prospect in the 2026 Arizona class behind four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who committed to the Wildcats on Friday.

Smith is the 1,419th prospect, 86th RB and 108th player in California out of Fresno Central East. Arizona beat out California for Smith, who was previously committed to San Diego State. Running backs coach Alonzo Carter was the primary recruiter for Smith, with cornerbacks coach Courtney Viney the second recruiter.

Smith has been a versatile two-way player for Central East. In the past two seasons, Smith has 2,661 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns with 50 receptions for 560 yards and three scores. Smith also has 179 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, 13 passes defended, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Smith is the first RB committed to Arizona in the 2026 class. Arizona has commitments from Hamisi Juma, R.J. Mosley and Caleb Smith at WR as the Wildcats are building a strong group of skill position players in the 2026 class.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said Smith is "A true game breaker and home run threat running the football and is among the most explosive backs out West." Smith has exceptional speed with runs of 10.67 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.52 in the 200 meters and 46.83 in the 400 meters.

New Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege played a role in the commitment of Smith. Led by Doege and Rios, the Arizona offense has a bright future. Arizona has a mostly young group of RBs, with incoming transfer Ismail Mahdi the only 2025 senior. Smith should have time to develop for Arizona.

Although he has not been used as a kick returner in high school, the track background for Smith would make him ideal as one as a way to get his speed on the field early in his career. Arizona now has the 51st class nationally and the eighth-ranked 2026 class in the Big XII.