3-star OT Louis Akpa commits to Arizona following weekend official visit
Arizona received its second commitment in less than a week from three-star offensive tackle Louis Akpa on Wednesday. Three-star linebacker Carter Jones committed to Arizona on Friday. Arizona now has 21 commitments in the 2025 class and is ranked 39th nationally.
Akpa is the first OT and four offensive linemen committed to Arizona for 2024. Arizona has three interior OL committed in the 2025 class. Akpa is the 1,489th player, 108th PT and 116th prospect in California in the 2025 class out of legendary San Mateo, Juniper Serra.
Chance Linton of 247Sports reported Akpa chose Arizona over offers from Boise State, California, Minnesota and Oregon State. The 247Sports profile for Akpa shows that he took official visits to Boise State in September and San Diego State in June with another one scheduled for November 9 at Oregon State.
Arizona run game coordinator and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby was the primary recruiter for Akpa per Linton. Akpa is the eighth commit in the 2025 Arizona class from California and the fourth from Northern California. Quarterback Robert McDaniel, tight end Kellan Ford and IOLLosipini Tupou are also from Northern California.
Brent Brennan and his staff are developing a strong offensive line class that includes Akpa, Javian Goo, Sione Tohi and Tupou. Additionally, Arizona will lose senior center Josh Baker, and junior starting left tackle Jonah Savaiinaea is expected to forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.
At 6'6 and 250 pounds Akpa has excellent size but needs to develop more physically and add mass and muscle to become an impact player in college. Akpa was a backup until this season. Arizona is one of six offers Akpa has received since the beginning of September according to 247Sports.
With the commitment from Akpa, Arizona now has the fifth-best 2025 class in the Big 12. TCU has the top-ranked 2025 Big 12 Class followed by Baylor, Kansas State and Central Florida. TCU, Baylor and UCF have big advantages in two of the top three states nationally for football recruiting.