3-star WR Caleb Smith fourth 2026 Arizona commitment

Arizona earned its fourth commitment in the 2026 class from three-star wide receiver Caleb Smith on Friday. Smith is the second WR in the 2026 Arizona class. Three-star 6'4 WR Hamisi Juma has been committed to Arizona since September. Arizona also has commitments from linebacker Dash Fifita and offensive lineman Michael Langi.

Smith is the 735th prospect, 119th WR and 99th player in Texas out of Allen in the 2026 class. As a sophomore in 2023, Smith had 43 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns and 18 carries for 174 yards and another three scores. Smith has also run the 100 meters and competed in the long jump in track and field.

Arizona currently has the 49th ranked class nationally and is 11th in the Big XII. All of the teams ranked ahead of Arizona in the Big XII have more commitments except for BYU who also has four played committed in their 2026 class. Kansas is currently first overall and with 13 players commits for 2026.

Arizona beat out 13 other programs for the commitment from Smith that included nine Power Conference programs and Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech and Utah from the Big XII. At 5'8 and 160, Smith will have to continue to develop physically in the Arizona strength and conditioning program but brings exceptional speed.

Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong, who transferred to Arizona for the 2025 season, have only one season of eligibility remaining, which will open up competition at WR for the Wildcats in Spring 2026, depending on transfer additions. Smith seems like more of developmental player.

Arizona is building a good group of WRs for the future, led by freshman Isaiah Mizell, who was a consensus four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade gets credit as the primary recruiter for Smith.